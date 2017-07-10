The Boston Celtics decided to tap into the Detroit Pistons market once again, this time signing Aron Baynes, a backup center on last year’s team.

The 6-foot-10, 260-pound Australian provided solid backup minutes to Andre Drummond last season. He averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game, but probably from the start will be the most capable rebounder in the Celtics lineup.

A team source confirmed a Vertical report that the team used its mid-level exception on Baynes for his one-year, $4.1 million deal. Baynes, 30, has played in the NBA for the past five seasons, the first three with San Antonio.

The Celtics are well-acquainted with Baynes, who in addition to his ability to consume a backboard, has also shown the ability to shoot from mid-range. He is also a paint-plugger who should give the Celtics a long-needed inside presence.

The Celtics also traded for Baynes’ former Pistons teammate, Marcus Morris, last week in exchange for Avery Bradley as part of their need to shed salary to fit Gordon Hayward’s four-year, $128 million deal under the salary cap.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Baynes accepted more than $2 million less to play for Boston. The Pistons’ option was worth $6.5 million, the newspaper said.

Baynes hinted at the decision via Twitter.

“Does anybody know if there’s good BBQ in Boston? Asking for a friend,” he wrote on his verified account.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.