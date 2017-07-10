MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Summer supper, 5 p.m. Fairview Grange No. 342, 826 Village Road, Smithfield. $8, $5 for children under age 10. 399-2099.

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

Turkey supper, with homemade pies. 5 p.m. Oakland Sidney United Methodist Church, 20 West School St., Oakland. $10, $5 for children 6 through 12. 495-2075.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

Mama Mia’s Pasta & Pizza dinner, including meat, veggie and clam sauces on pasta, with pizza, salad, Italian bread, pies and beverages. 5 to 7 p.m. York County Shelter Programs’ Dining Commons, 147 Shaker Hill Road, Alfred. $10, $5 for children ages 3 to 11, free for younger children. 324-8811.

Souper supper, featuring homemade soup, salad, breads, desserts and beverages. 5 to 7 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free.

Lobster roll supper, for the kickoff of Old Hallowell Day. Featuring homemade pies. 5 p.m. Sts. Matthew and Barnabas Church, 20 Union St., Hallowell. $10 to $15. 623-3041.

SATURDAY

Public supper, 4:30 p.m. Vassalboro United Methodist Church, 614 Main St., Vassalboro.

Public baked bean supper, with hot dogs, salads, rolls, brown bread, and pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. East Baldwin Church Parish Hall, 17 School St., East Baldwin. $8, $3.50 for children.

Public baked bean supper, with baked pea, kidney and vegetarian beans; red and brown hot dogs; American chop suey; coleslaw; gelatin salads; rolls; brown bread; and pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. West Scarborough United Methodist Church, Route 1, Scarborough. $8, $4 for children.

Bean-hole bean supper, with three kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, brown bread, coleslaw, potato salad, rolls, coffee, punch and homemade pies. 4:30 p.m. United Church of Christ at North Gorham, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. $9, $4 for children.

Baked beans and casserole supper, with salads and pies. 5:30 p.m. Smithfield Baptist Church, 25 Lakeview Drive, Smithfield. $6, $3 for children.

Line dance and potluck supper, 6 p.m. South Parish Congregational Church, 9 Church St., Augusta. Sponsored by Silver Fox Country Dancers. $5. 582-4407.

SUNDAY

Public breakfast buffet, featuring eggs to order, bacon, sausage, pancakes and French toast. 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Columbian Club Hall, 807 Middle St., Bath. $7, $3 for ages 4 through 12, free for younger children.

