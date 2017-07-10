Henry Eichman, the founder of a youth theater group in Topsham who faces 18 counts of sexual abuse in two counties, has been indicted again in Cumberland County.

Eichman, who also worked in the drama department and in an after-school program at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, was indicted on two new charges by a Cumberland County grand jury this month. He was indicted for unlawful sexual contact with a child under the age of 12 and unlawful sexual touching of a student.

Eichman faces 16 counts of alleged sexual abuse in Sagadahoc County for acts that reportedly took place at his former apartment in Topsham, and two prior charges of sexual abuse in Brunswick. The indictment issued this month doesn’t say when the alleged acts took place, other than a reference to 2016.

The acts on which the original two Cumberland County indictments were based allegedly took place on Sept. 8, 2016, according to court documents, and involved an 11-year-old. He was arrested on the Sagadahoc County charges on Sept. 9 and indicted on the first two Cumberland County charges in April.

Eichman was one of the founders of the Midcoast Youth Theater. According to court documents, none of the acts he’s accused of took place at theater practices or performances and theater officials said police and prosecutors have not questioned them in the case.

In the Sagadahoc County case, Eichman is alleged to have secretly filmed children going to the bathroom in a bucket set up outside his apartment. Eichman told the children, whom he had invited to pool parties, that he didn’t want them tracking water into his apartment to use the bathroom, so they were told to use the bucket instead. One of the children reported seeing what looked like a video camera with a blinking red light that she believed was recording her.

At a sleepover for children in his apartment, one of the children reported seeing two other children sleeping in Eichman’s bed with him, and he was “moving up and down” on top of one of them, an affidavit filed with the court said.

Officials with the Diocese of Portland said Eichman passed regular background checks while he was employed at the school.

