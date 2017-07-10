A Fort Kent woman is in critical condition after her car hit a moose on Interstate 95 near Howland early Saturday, tearing the roof off the car, Maine State Police say.

Maya Linnell, 23, was driving north when her Honda Accord hit the bull moose just after 1:30 a.m. Two other vehicles then hit the dead animal, which was on the road. Occupants in those cars had minor injuries, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Linnell was flown by helicopter to Maine Medical Center for treatment for severe head injuries.

Old Town police and the Howland Fire Department assisted troopers at the crash site.

