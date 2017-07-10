Going back in history, this country could have solved the health care problem after World War II like the rest of the industrialized countries: with a national health plan that pays for care and covers everyone.

Presidents from both parties tried to get something similar passed here, but Congress always shot it down. They gave the rich and the health care companies what they wanted in return for support for re-election.

President Obama, to his credit, got a bill passed. The Affordable Care Act isn’t perfect, but Congress shouldn’t get rid of it totally or make it worse. Keep the good aspects about it and fix the bad. Otherwise, we will be back where we started after World War II or even worse.

Please call Sen. Susan Collins and ask her to vote against the Senate health care bill.

Kathleen McGonagle

North Yarmouth

