Andrew Clemons doubled twice in the bottom of the fifth inning, drove home three runs and scored twice as Ararat staged an 11-run rally to beat Sacopee Valley 14-12 in the Cal Ripken 10U state championship game on July 5 in Oxford.
Ararat, which draws players from Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell, Richmond and Topsham, will represent Maine in the New England regional July 14-20 in Marlborough, Massachusetts.
Ararat entered the fifth inning trailing 12-3. Clemons’ second double of the inning drove in two runs to give Ararat a 13-12 lead, and Kenny Mecham followed with his second RBI single of the inning.
Ethan Berry snared a liner back to the mound in the sixth inning before ending the game with a pair of strikeouts.
Caleb Vacchiano had two doubles and four RBI for Sacopee Valley, and Gunnar Saunders went 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Berry scored four runs.
• Joanne Conley aced the 126-yard eighth hole at Poland Spring Golf Course on July 3. Dave Conley, Sandi Piper and Steve Piper witnessed the shot.
• Craig Kinney carded a hole-in-one on the 11th hole at Falmouth Country Club on July 5. He used a wedge for the 105-yard shot.
• John Gilbert made a hole-in-one on the 17th hole during a Maine State Golf Association event at Sable Oaks Golf Club in South Portland on July 5. Gilbert used a 7-iron for the 143-yard shot, which was witnessed by Zibby Puleio, Fred Fasulo and Dick Graham.
• Steve Roy used a 3-hybrid to ace the ninth hole at the Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth on July 8. Paul Bureau, Bob Dall and Tom Keefer witnessed the 179-yard shot.
• Jim Vigue made a hole-in-one on the 140-yard 16th hole at Falmouth Country Club on July 8. He used a 9-iron for the shot, which was witnessed by Gary Howard, Rich Palombo and Dan Roderick.