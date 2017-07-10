Andrew Clemons doubled twice in the bottom of the fifth inning, drove home three runs and scored twice as Ararat staged an 11-run rally to beat Sacopee Valley 14-12 in the Cal Ripken 10U state championship game on July 5 in Oxford.

Ararat, which draws players from Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell, Richmond and Topsham, will represent Maine in the New England regional July 14-20 in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Members of the Ararat team that won the Cal Ripken 10U state title, from left to right: Front row – Rhys Terry, Andrew Clemons, Kenny Mecham, Nick Brady, Brady Alexander, Dash Farrell and Stan Spooner; Back – Aaron Paul, Ethan Berry, Drew Veilleux, Zander Steele and Cale Harrington. Not pictured: Manager Chris Farrell and coaches Bill Terry and Jason Clemons. Jen Berry photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Ararat entered the fifth inning trailing 12-3. Clemons’ second double of the inning drove in two runs to give Ararat a 13-12 lead, and Kenny Mecham followed with his second RBI single of the inning.

Ethan Berry snared a liner back to the mound in the sixth inning before ending the game with a pair of strikeouts.

Caleb Vacchiano had two doubles and four RBI for Sacopee Valley, and Gunnar Saunders went 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Berry scored four runs.

• Joanne Conley aced the 126-yard eighth hole at Poland Spring Golf Course on July 3. Dave Conley, Sandi Piper and Steve Piper witnessed the shot.

• Craig Kinney carded a hole-in-one on the 11th hole at Falmouth Country Club on July 5. He used a wedge for the 105-yard shot.

• John Gilbert made a hole-in-one on the 17th hole during a Maine State Golf Association event at Sable Oaks Golf Club in South Portland on July 5. Gilbert used a 7-iron for the 143-yard shot, which was witnessed by Zibby Puleio, Fred Fasulo and Dick Graham.

• Steve Roy used a 3-hybrid to ace the ninth hole at the Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth on July 8. Paul Bureau, Bob Dall and Tom Keefer witnessed the 179-yard shot.

• Jim Vigue made a hole-in-one on the 140-yard 16th hole at Falmouth Country Club on July 8. He used a 9-iron for the shot, which was witnessed by Gary Howard, Rich Palombo and Dan Roderick.

