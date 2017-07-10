Maine’s highest court has stayed the suspension of Robert M.A. Nadeau’s law license after the former York County probate judge filed a motion asking the court to reconsider its June 20 order suspending his license for two years.

The suspension that was set to begin Aug. 1 has been pushed back to Sept. 15, according to a statement issued Monday by Jacqueline Rogers, executive director of Maine’s Board of Overseers of the Bar.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court issued the stay order on Thursday, Rogers’ statement said.

The 34-page decision handed down by the court last month suspended Nadeau’s law license for two years for multiple violations of the state’s code of judicial conduct. The court order also required Nadeau to pay a $5,000 fine.

The Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar was created by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in 1978 to govern the conduct of lawyers as officers of the Court.

