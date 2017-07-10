Maine’s Attorney General Janet Mills announced Monday she would seek the Democratic Party’s nomination for governor in 2018.

Mills, who has had frequent clashes with Maine’s Republican Gov. Paul LePage, is the highest profile Democrat to enter the race.

“In Maine, when something’s not working, we don’t wait around for someone to come along and take care of it for us; we roll up our sleeves and fix it ourselves,” Mills said in a prepared statement Monday. “Well, it’s pretty clear that our government is broken, and there’s no way I’m going to stand on the sidelines and not fight to put it back together.”

This story will be updated.

