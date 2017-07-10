An 87-year-old Greenwood man was found alive Monday morning after a search that stretched through the night.

The Maine Warden Service and Oxford County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Peter Tomge, who left his home in Greenwood around noon Sunday with his two Jack Russell terriers to go for a walk. When he hadn’t returned several hours later, family members and local neighbors began searching his normal walking route, according to the warden service.

The sheriff’s office and Maine Warden Service launched a search for Tomge around 5 p.m Sunday. Canine search teams from the Maine Warden Service and Maine Association of Search and Rescue searched the woods for Tomge through the night. Tomge was found alive by a neighbor Monday morning, according to the warden service.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.