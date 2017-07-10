A new law that takes effect immediately broadens the kind of work young teens are allowed to do.

The law, which amends Maine Department of Labor regulations, allows 14- and 15-year-olds to work in movie theaters, bowling alleys, amusement parks, and some parts of hotels and bakeries.

“Employers in these industries can immediately begin making job offers to 14- and 15-year-olds for the newly expanded occupations,” said Labor Commisisoner John Butera in a release announcing the change. “Maine’s employers need these workers to help in this tight labor market, and we’ve seen a surge in permits this year. Our team is working hard to turn around approved permits as soon as possible.”

The law is based on a bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Brian Langley of Hancock County that encourages minors to develop work skills earlier by removing some of the barriers to employment that existed in statute, and it brings certain provisions into compliance with federal law to ensure that young people are protected from hazardous conditions.

Work permits for teens ages 14 and 15 must be obtained through a three-step process. An employer makes the job offer and helps complete the application; a parent or guardian signs the application and brings it to the superintendent’s office of the teen’s school; the school system then sends the form to the DOL.

To get an aplication, or learn more about the employment of minors, go to maine.gov/labor.

