If you’re a fan of Otto pizza and you live on Peaks Island, the pizza fairy has a summer surprise for you.

More like the pizza pirate.

Beginning this week and for the rest of the summer, Otto will deliver pizza dockside to the island every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., company spokesman Eric Shepherd said. The maiden delivery will be aboard a boat sporting a black Otto pirate flag.

Weekly deliveries will continue through Aug. 30.

To order, call Otto’s Munjoy Hill location before 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Each order will include a $5 delivery charge and 18 percent gratuity.

