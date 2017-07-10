HIGH SCHOOL

Deering High School Class of 1967 50th reunion. 5 to 10 p.m. July 29. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Portland. Also a tailgate behind Deering High School, including a tour, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 30. Contact Mark Aranson at 838-3169 or [email protected]

Deering High School Class of 1964 annual reunion. 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at DiMillo’s Restaurant, Portland. Contact [email protected] or Linda Lawrence at 773-9617.

Lewiston High School Class of 1977 40th reunion. Featuring a mixer Sept. 8, dinner and dancing Sept. 9 and a farewell brunch Sept. 10. A golf event is also being considered. The reunion committee invites Class of 1977 alumni to fill out a profile so they can be reached with details of the 40th class reunion. Fill out a profile at http://classreport.org/usa/me/lewiston/lhs/1977. Contact Susan Fales Daniels at 703-587-4154 or [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1957 reunion. 4 p.m. July 26, Boathouse at Spring Point Marina, South Portland. Featuring an Italian buffet. $15. Register by July 8 by emailing Joanne at [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1960 reunion luncheon. Sept. 7 at the Stockhouse Restaurant & Sports Pub, 506 Main St., Westbrook. Register by Aug. 24 by contacting Patti Nevers at 747-4814 or [email protected] , or contact Pat Sangillo at 603-746-4931 or [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1965 birthday celebration for classmates in their 70s. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Portland. Featuring a luncheon buffet. $30. Contact Cathy (Banks) Harrington at 887-9791 or [email protected] Register by July 20.

Portland High School Class of 1967 reunion. 6 p.m. to midnight, Aug. 5. Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland. $50 for buffet dinner and dancing, $30 for dancing only. Photo booth and Chinese auction. Contact Paula Coker Donatello at [email protected]

South Portland High School Class of 1977 40th reunion. 7 p.m. to midnight. July 29. Easy Day on Broadway. Donations appreciated. Contact [email protected] or [email protected]

South Portland High School all-class reunion. 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Maine Military Museum and Learning Center, 50 Peary Terrace, South Portland. $10 includes pizza and snacks. Call Lee Humiston at 650-8651.

FAMILY

Knox County Kallochs 150th annual reunion. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Rockland Elks Hall, 210 Rankin St., Rockland. Kalloch descendants in the area are encouraged to register for the milestone event. Capt. James Kalloch will give a presentation titled “Kalloch Mariners,” and the Skoglund brothers of St. George will speak. There will be a history table for tracing the family tree, games and activities for children, and a catered lunch. For information and details about cost, or a registration form, contact Paul Wilson at 949-2972 or [email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.