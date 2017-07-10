CENTER OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police say someone stole a boat, drove it across a beach and crashed it through the side of a home on a New Hampshire lake.

The incident happened just after midnight on Monday on Ossipee Lake. No one in the house on Deer Cover Road in Center Ossipee was injured in the accident.

The New Hampshire State police and local law enforcement agencies searched the water and shoreline for anyone who might have been involved in the crash. No one was found.

Authorities later learned the boat — a 2007, 22-foot Black Four Winns — had been stolen from a mooring at Bluffs Beach in Center Ossipee.

