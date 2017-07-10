A YouTube video posted Monday appears to show a very large shark off the coast of Maine. The text posted with the video says it was taken off Higgins Beach in Scarborough, although it doesn’t say how far from shore and there is nothing in the video to confirm the location.

The video – which has a number of profanities – was taken from a small boat and features running commentary about the creature. Commenters on the video indicate they think it is a great white shark.

If the sighting is confirmed, it would be a rare glimpse of a great white shark in Maine waters.

A man on a paddleboard reported seeing a great white shark off the coast of Wells in late June. Other people reported shark fins and beaches in Wells were closed for a couple of hours as officials looked for the shark.

This story will be updated.

James Patrick can be contacted at 791-8632 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @Mesofunblog

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.