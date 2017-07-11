The Amtrak Downeaster chugged out of its fiscal year with the highest number of passengers since 2014, beating its ridership goals by almost 9 percent.
The passenger train between Boston and Brunswick carried 511,422 passengers as of the end of tis fiscal year June 30, closing in on a record 518,572 riders in 2014. Revenue also beat projections, with $8.6 million in ticket sales, a 7 percent bump from last year.
“These results are particularly impressive,” said Patricia Quinn, head of the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority in a statement. “Achieving near-record ridership in a year of low fuel prices and construction-related service interruption indicates that the Downeaster has come of age in solidifying a durable and loyal customer base.”
In 2014, when the Downeaster set its passenger record, gas prices averaged about $3.60 per gallon, compared to $2.23 per gallon now, according to NNEPRA.
Improved reliability, schedule chances and added trips to Freeport and Brunswick helped add riders in 2016-17, NNEPRA said. The Downeaster service has some of the highest customer satisfaction scores among Amtrak routes in the country.
This story will be updated.