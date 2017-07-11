I remember the peace movement saying in the 1980s that the United States should get rid of its nuclear weapons and reduce its military to a small police force to achieve world peace. Those who believe in that movement don’t understand human nature, so they never think we have people like North Korea’s Kim Jong Un or Iran’s Hassan Rouhani.

Now Kim and Rouhani are major players on the world stage. One has nuclear weapons, and the other is a nuclear weapons wannabe. Two different cultures and views on life, united in their goal of destroying the U.S.

The United States can’t buy off those two nations at the same time; one is hate-based in its religion, calling for the destruction of the United States as we are. As it stands, Russia and China will limit our actions against those nations. In the end, we pay for our past actions.

Gregory Morrow

Portland

