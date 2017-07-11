JAY – Maine State Police were investigating a death in Jay Tuesday after receiving a call about a body in a local residence.

By early afternoon, police were not releasing much information as detectives were just arriving at the Jewell Street home, said Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland.

McCausland said the detectives were looking into the death of a woman whose body was found in the home. He did not have any information on cause of death but expected to release additional information later in the day.

This story will be updated.

Kate McCormick — 861-9218

[email protected]

Twitter: @KateRMcCormick

