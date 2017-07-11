AUGUSTA – The state commission that regulates the sale of alcoholic beverages in Maine voted 4-1 Tuesday to reject a proposal by the administration of Gov. Paul LePage to discontinue the sale of the smallest size bottles of liquor, commonly known as nips.

The commission was considering taking the 50 milliliter sample-sized bottles of hard alcohol off the shelves after LePage suggested the increased amount of roadside litter from the bottles was evidence more people were drinking and driving. LePage’s latest effort to de-list the small bottles comes after he lost a legislative battle over adding a five cent deposit to the smaller bottles, a move made by the Legislature that is aimed at combating roadside litter.

LePage originally opposed a 5-cent deposit on nips on grounds that it would hurt businesses and state finances, but then threatened to remove the increasingly popular 50-milliliter liquor bottles from store shelves amid a dispute with lawmakers over litter and Maine’s “bottle bill.”

Most recently officials within the state’s Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations recommended the state, which controls the sales of all alcohol in Maine, stop offering nips starting in 2018 because of an increase in operating under the influence convictions in 2016 .

On the line were an estimated 31 jobs at the Lewiston-based bottler Boston Brands, a division of the Sazerac Co., which is the producer in Maine of nips, including the state’s most-popular nip brand, Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, which accounts for 40 percent of nip sales in Maine.

Sazerac employs 130 people at its Boston Brands facility in Lewiston – formerly known as White Rock Distillery – where workers finish and bottle Fireball and other spirits. Company officials said about 31 part-time jobs that they were looking to make full-time as a part of $1 million expansion were in jeopardy.

The loss of jobs alone was argument enough for Commissioner Betsy Fitzgerald, who lives in Washington County. “I just know that from my perspective, which is Washington County, is that we certainly understand the fear of losing employment,” Fitzgerald said as about a dozen workers from Sazerac’s Lewiston plant sat in attendance at the commission’s meeting at the Augusta Armory. “There’s no place in Maine that can afford to lose 25, 50, 75 jobs or whatever it is and I am almost persuaded by that alone.”

Fitzgerald said nip bottles also litter the roadside in Washington County but banning the product was likely to, “do more harm than good.”

The state’s 5-member Liquor and Lottery Commission voted against the BABLO recommendation after hearing testimony from about a dozen witnesses Tuesday, including officials from Sazerac as well as state lawmakers, liquor store owners, business people and Lewiston Mayor Robert Macdonald.

Macdonald, a retired Lewiston police detective, said drunk driving was a behavior problem not related to the size of the bottle alcohol comes in.

“Banning the sale of nip bottles is not an answer to illegal drinking and driving,” Macdonald said. “People who drink and drive are not going to stop doing so because due to a container change. It is a conscience choice in their behavior that needs changing.”

The state has seen increasing profits from the sale of the smaller sized bottles and earned about $4 million from those sales in 2016.

Commissioner Larry Davis, who supported the de-listing, said he believed banning the smaller bottles would make Maine’s roads less dangerous and save lives and urged his colleagues to at least consider the ban on nips to see if drunk driving decreased as a result.

“Yeah we make $4 million but how many people in this room here would spend $4 million to bring back somebody who had died, a loved one, and to me that is the crucial thing I’m going to decide on,” Davis said.

But those arguing against the delisting said over the last decade operating under the influence convictions in Maine had dramatically decreased.

Commissioner Patricia Rice said when considering OUI data over an 11-year-period from 2006 to 2017 the highest OUI convictions came in 2006 and 2007, when nip sales were at the lowest they’ve been over the same period. “So I find that attributing the increase in OUIs to increase in nip sales is not sustainable,” Rice said.

This story will be updated.

