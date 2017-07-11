A Mexican man has been sentenced to a year and a day in jail for re-entering the U.S. after having been deported.

Presiliano Gonzalez Berruete, 53, was also sentenced Monday in Bangor by U.S. District Court Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr. to a year of supervised release.

According to authorities, Berruete went to the Canada Border Services Agency in Woodstock, New Brunswick, in February, where he was refused entry into Canada. He was then taken to the Houlton, Maine, port of entry, where it was determined he was a citizen of Mexico who had been removed from the U.S. in 2010 after a felony drug trafficking offense. Berruete had returned to the U.S. without inspection at a place that was not designated for entry, according to court records.

