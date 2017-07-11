The University of Maine men’s ice hockey team will play Boston University at Cross Insurance Arena on Nov. 18.

It’s the only game in Portland on the team’s 2017-18 schedule, announced on Tuesday.

The Black Bears will open the regular season against UConn on Oct. 6-7 at Alfond Arena in Orono. The team’s first six games will be at home.

Maine also will take part in the 2017 Friendship Four Festival of Hockey in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Nov. 24-25. The Black Bears will join RPI, Clarkson and Providence in Belfast.

