Ashley Pullen, who guided Messalonskee to the 2016 Class A title, is the new girls’ lacrosse coach at Falmouth High.

Pullen replaces Kait Johnson, who led Falmouth to three straight Class B South runner-up finishes.

Pullen is in her second year as the college counselor at Falmouth. She was an assistant girls’ lacrosse coach at Greely in 2017.

“She’s a perfect fit,” said Falmouth Athletic Director James Coffey. “She’s got the background. She’s in the building and any time you have a counselor as a coach it’s a great fit.”

Pullen is a graduate of Messalonskee and Middlebury College, where she played field hockey. She coached field hockey as an assistant at Colby College and head coach at Waterville before taking over Messalonskee girls’ lacrosse from 2012-16, Pullen was a two-time KVAC Coach of the Year and her team won the Class A North title in 2015 and 2016.

