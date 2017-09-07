BREWER – Brewer police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who is currently in custody but won’t give officials his real name.

The man was detained Tuesday morning and gave a false name to arresting officers. He was arrested for burglary and failure to give a correct name.

By Wednesday, Brewer police were still unable to identify him.

Officials say the man is accused of breaking into a house on Wilson Street, and they believe he is also linked to another burglary on the Pierce Road.

According to police, the man is not cooperating by refusing to be fingerprinted and not telling police his name.

If anyone has information about the identity of this man, they should call the Brewer Police Department at 207-989-7001.

