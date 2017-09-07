NEW YORK — Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli has put the only known copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album he bought for $2 million in 2015 up for sale on eBay.

In the auction listing for “Once Upon A Time in Shaolin,” Shkreli writes that he has “not carefully listened to the album.” He bought the double album “as a gift to the Wu-Tang Clan for their tremendous musical output,” but instead “received scorn” from a member of the group. Ghostface Killah mocked Shkreli in a video last year, calling him “the man with the 12-year-old body.”

The top bid stood at just less than $1 million early Thursday.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.