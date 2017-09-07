AUBURN – Kidnapping charges against Joshua Brown of Rumford have been dismissed after prosecutors reviewed surveillance video that disproved the accuser’s claims.

The Sun-Journal reports Assistant District Attorney Andrew Matulis filed a dismissal of all charges against 41-year-old Brown, on Tuesday. Brown faced multiple charges including kidnapping and unlawful sexual contact.

The accuser initially told police Brown had offered her a ride before forcing her into his car and sexually assaulting her on May 24.

Surveillance video from an office building showed Brown never exited the car or approached the accuser. According to Matulis, prosecutors couldn’t prove any of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Brown maintained all contact was consensual. Brown’s wife, Sheri, says the case cost the family thousands of dollars and affected their health.

