The Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton would like to express their appreciation of the people and businesses of Buxton and Hollis for their participation and generous contributions to our Dorcas Fest, held Aug. 5. The proceeds raised at this event enable our group to care for the Bar Mills Parish House and continue the Bonny Eagle scholarships and charitable donations to the community each year.

We are grateful to all the dedicated workers and all who came to support us. We especially want to thank the following businesses that donated items to our Community Raffle – Saco River Theatre, Silvex, Dr. Carl Gullbrand, Joy Valley Woodworks, Subway, Hannaford, Reynolds Sport Center, 207 Motors, NAPA Auto Parts, Plummer’s Hardware, Plummer’s Store, Farmhouse Flowers, Winterberry Barn, Joel Doyon Dentistry, Maine Street Florist, Aubuchon Hardware, Buxton Antiques, Long Horn Horse & Pet Supply, Dunkin’ Donuts, Serenity Hair Salon, Snell Family Farm, Salmon Falls Country Club, Fox and Hound Cafe and Bakery, and WoodArt by G and J – plus individuals Beverly Atkinson, Bette Robicheau, Debbi Nielsen and Jane Charron.

Hope to see you next year.

Sharon House

Buxton

