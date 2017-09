For those who are concerned about what the president’s wife wears on her feet, I say: “Pull in your claws! Your jealousy is showing!”

She always looks the part of who she is and deserves our respect. (And she did wear sneakers in Texas, the fact-checking website Snopes.com has pointed out.)

When are our people going to treat President Trump and his family with the respect they deserve? Wake up, America!

Norma Stanley

South Portland

