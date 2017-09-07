After reading the front-page article in the Aug. 26 Press Herald about Bruce Poliquin refusing to respond to questions that might put him into a poor light, I would suggest that he resign from Congress.
No one told him to run for office. He chose to do that on his own and got elected. That does not mean he can pre-select the comments that come his way – all praise and no guff.
If he cannot deal with the negative comments, then he should resign and permit someone who is adult enough to deal with criticism to represent his congressional district.
William J. Leffler II
Kennebunkport