BALTIMORE — Aaron Judge and Chase Headley each hit a two-run homer, Starlin Castro and Todd Frazier added solo shots and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-1 Thursday for their first series win at Camden Yards in four years.

Didi Gregorius had three hits and scored twice for the Yankees, who closed within 31/2 games of AL East-leading Boston and fortified their grip on the top AL wild card.

Sonny Gray (9-9) gave up one unearned run and six hits in 52/3 innings. The right-hander is 3-4 since he was acquired by New York in a July 31 trade with Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 4, PHILLIES 3: Trea Turner capped Washington’s three-run sixth inning with a two-run single, and the Nationals won at home for their fourth straight victory.

Adam Lind had two hits and scored a run for Washington, and Michael A. Taylor contributed a terrific catch in center field.

METS 7, REDS 2: Rookie Brandon Nimmo homered twice, Juan Lagares added a solo shot and the New York Mets beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-2 on Thursday night.

New York has won three of four and ended the Reds’ three-game winning streak.

NOTES

OBITUARY: Gene Michael, the slick-fielding shortstop nicknamed Stick who went on to manage the New York Yankees and then as an executive built a power that won four World Series in five years, died Thursday. He was 79.

Michael had a heart attack and died at his home in Oldsmar, Florida, his wife, Joette, said.

At 6-foot-2 and about 180 pounds in his playing days, Michael hit just .229 with 15 home runs in 10 big league seasons, seven with the Yankees from 1968-74 in one of the worst eras in team history. He was known for pulling off the hidden ball trick, which he was said to have done five times.

He made a far bigger impact during two terms as manager, two as general manager and then as a special adviser relied on by Brian Cashman, the team’s GM since 1998. He also managed the Chicago Cubs for two seasons.

A Yankees lifer, Michael maintained durability during George Steinbrenner’s decades of tumult. During his second term as general manager, Michael put together the core of a roster that won World Series titles in 1996 and from 1998-2000.

BRAVES: The team is offering free tickets to fans displaced by Hurricane Irma.

During the four-game series against the Miami Marlins that began Thursday night, the Braves are giving a complimentary ticket to anyone showing a valid Florida ID. The offer also is open to residents of Georgia and South Carolina counties under mandatory evacuation orders.

