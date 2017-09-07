COLLEGES

Bowdoin opens with win over UNE in men’s soccer

Levi Morant and Will Herman scored in the first half, and Bowdoin College held on for a season-opening 2-0 victory over the University of New England in a nonconference men’s soccer match at Biddeford on Thursday night.

Morant scored on a feed from Jason Oliver and Wilson MacMillan just 5:02 in, and Herman extended the lead on a setup from Matty McColl at 31 minutes.

Colin Madigan turned aside seven shots for the Nor’easters (0-3), while Stevie Van Siclen had two saves for Bowdoin.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Marissa Grasso scored with 13 minutes remaining to lift Bryant (4-1-1) over Maine (1-4-1) in Orono.

Nicole Bailey scored in the seventh minute to put Maine up 1-0, before Bryant tied it in the 29th minute on a goal by Remi Manna.

Annalena Kriebisch recorded three saves for Maine.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett will be sidelined for several weeks because of a sprained right ankle. The top pick in this year’s draft was injured Wednesday during Cleveland’s first full practice before Sunday’s opener against the Steelers.

The Browns also released safety Calvin Pryor shortly after he was involved in a fight with wide receiver Ricardo Louis. Coach Hue Jackson did not provide any details of the skirmish, which took place before practice.

• The Cincinnati Bengals signed linebacker Vontaze Burfict to a three-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2020 season.

• The Chiefs released running back C.J. Spiller and offensive lineman Jordan Devey in a move that allows the team to sign them following their season opener without guaranteeing their contracts.

• Falcons All-Pro receiver Julio Jones, who had right foot surgery in March, says he’s 100 percent healthy and ready for the opener.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Isaiah Thomas won’t start the season playing for the Cavaliers, and the All-Star point guard’s return to the floor remains mysterious.

Acquired last week in a blockbuster trade with Boston, Thomas did not address any specific questions about a serious hip injury that prematurely ended his playoff run last season.

“We’re not going to rush it at all,” said General Manager Koby Altman.

“The goal is to bring him back at some point this year and be healthy and compete and get back to IT status. … We’re not going to comment on a timetable.”

HOCKEY

NHL: The league has tabbed former enforcer George Parros to run its department of player safety.

Parros replaces Stephane Quintal, who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities within hockey but is staying on this season to help with the transition.

• Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis will need a full six months to recover from offseason knee surgery and might not be back until 2018

GOLF

LPGA: Lexi Thompson shot a 9-under 63 to take a one-shot lead over Sandra Gal and Kris Tamulis in the first round of the inaugural Indy Women in Tech Championship at Indianapolis.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Miguel Angel Jimenez fired a 6-under round of 64 to share the lead with Tyrrell Hatton of England and Scott Hend of Australia after one round of the European Masters in Switzerland.

