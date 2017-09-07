CUMBERLAND — Eric Labrie’s second goal of the game broke a 3-3 tie with about 10 minutes remaining as Yarmouth overcame a three-goal halftime deficit to beat Greely 5-3 in a Class B South boys’ soccer match Thursday.

Hazael Tshituka scored twice and Andy Moore added another goal to give Greely (0-2) a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Yarmouth (2-0) started its comeback with goals by Luke Grotthoff and Labrie in the first seven minutes of the second half. Tahj Harvey tied the game with 15 minutes remaining, and Eric Loomis added an insurance goal after Labrie put the Clippers ahead.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 2: Alasdair Swett broke a 1-1 tie midway through the second half and Ryan Baker got eventual winner with 11 minutes remaining as the Panthers (1-0) beat the Hawks (0-2) in Yarmouth.

Baker assisted on Swett’s goal, then scored off a pass from Jackson Linscott to make it 3-1.

Brad Spencer scored for Sacopee Valley with 21 seconds left.

The Hawks took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Sean Wedgewood midway through the first half. NYA tied the game just before halftime on a goal from Markus Russell.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3, WELLS 1: Drew LaCerda scored twice and the Patriots (1-1) defeated the Warriors (1-1) in Gray.

Oliver Grant tallied an unassisted goal and LaCerda converted a through-ball from Tristan Fogg to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead at halftime. LaCerda made it 3-0 before Liam Bell got an unassisted goal for Wells.

Brannon Gilbert stopped three shots for Gray-New Gloucester. Eric Sousa recorded seven saves for Wells.

BONNY EAGLE 2, FALMOUTH 1: Elias Eberhart scored the go-ahead goal off a throw-in early in the second half, and the Scots (2-0) held off the Yachtsmen (1-1) in Standish.

Zach Allocca put Bonny Eagle up 1-0 on a penalty kick with 18 minutes left in the first half. Nate Arrants tied it two minutes later with an unassisted goal.

Connor Redlon made 21 saves for Bonny Eagle, while Alvaro Fuentes-Cantillana stopped four shots for Falmouth.

SCARBOROUGH 4, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: The Red Storm (1-1) got first-half goals from Noah Drapeau, Alex Dobecki and David Trammell as they opened a 3-0 halftime against the Golden Trojans (1-2) at Scarborough.

Liam Bridgham rounded out the scoring in the second half.

Morgan Pratt made seven saves to record the shutout. Nick Leo had five saves for Thornton Academy.

PORTLAND 5, WINDHAM 0: The host Bulldogs (3-0) jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead on goals from Zekariya Shaib, Alex Millones, Manny Yugu and Tahn Tiparos and handled the Eagles (0-1) at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Pedro Fonseca completed the scoring in the second half.

Alex Wilkins stopped 10 shots for Windham. Rowan Daligan and Henry Flynn combined for a pair of saves for the Bulldogs.

MARSHWOOD 4, MASSABESIC 0: Sam Fitzgerald, Connor McCoomb, Malcolm Connell and Daniel Bosse scored to lead the Hawks (2-1) over the Mustangs (0-2) in Marshwood.

Massabesic goalie Joshua Castonguay stopped nine shots. Chase Gagnon made three saves for Marshwood.

WESTBROOK 4, NOBLE 1: Grayson Post scored a pair of second-half goals as the Blue Blazes (1-1) broke away from a 1-1 tie against the Knights (0-3) in Westbrook.

Mohamed Mohamed scored in the first half for Westbrook, and Jean Marc Lohomboli scored in the second half.

Nate DeWolf scored for Noble.

Westbrook keeper Jacob Brackett finished with seven saves. Noah Safford and Travis Marshall split time in net for the Knights, combining for 11 saves.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 2, MORSE 1: Alex Cleaves and Travis Dow scored in the first half and the Eagles (3-0) held on for a win over the Shipbuilders (0-2-1) in Bath.

Miles Bobbe had 13 saves for Morse.

