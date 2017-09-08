GIRLS

Carly Intraversato, Freeport soccer: A freshman, Intraversato made 14 saves to lead the Falcons to a 1-0 upset of Cape Elizabeth, which held a 14-4 advantage in shots and 7-1 edge in corner kicks. The victory was Freeport’s first in Intraversato’s lifetime over Cape Elizabeth.

Honorable mention

Annika Hester, Falmouth volleyball: A freshman outside hitter, Hester had 10 kills and 15 digs to lead Falmouth over defending Class A state champion Greely 3-1 in the season opener.

Lily Horne, Freeport cross country: A junior, Horne won her season-opening race at North Yarmouth Academy in 19 minutes, 30 seconds – the only girl to break 20 minutes on the 5K course. Carolyn Todd of Greely, the highest returning finisher in Class B, was second in 20:15, followed by 38 others in the four-school meet.

Taylor Ouellette, Thornton Academy field hockey: A senior forward, Ouellette scored six goals to help the Trojans beat Portland (6-0) and Marshwood (3-1). She scored four in the season-opening victory.

BOYS

Michael Norton Jr., Oceanside football: A junior running back, Norton scored four touch-downs on plays longer than 40 yards as Oceanside beat MCI 38-14 at Rockland. He returned the opening kickoff 72 yards, ran for scores of 58 and 46 yards and broke free for a 74-yard reception. Norton finished with 366 all-purpose yards. On defense, he had two sacks in addition to nine solo tackles.

Honorable mention

Luke Laverdiere, Yarmouth cross country: A senior, Laverdiere won his season-opening race (of three miles) by more than a minute in 15:48 in a four-school meet at Cape Elizabeth involving York and Traip Academy, leading the Clippers to a two-point victory over the Capers.

Andrew Rent, Gorham soccer: A sophomore midfielder, Rent notched two goals and two assists to lead the Rams to victories in their first two games, 6-1 over Westbrook and 2-1 over Deering.

Zach Westman, York soccer: A senior forward who played midfield as a junior, Westman scored and assisted in each of York’s first two games, both victories (3-2 over Greely and 5-0 over Fryeburg Academy).

– Staff report

