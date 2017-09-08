NEW GLOUCESTER – Buyers who value privacy and a semi-rural setting must appreciate this property, which has gone under contract. The spacious (3,080-square-foot) home has been scrupulously maintained and regularly updated since it was built in 2004.

Set down a private road, in a pleasant clearing on a 5.24-acre, primarily wooded lot, the pretty, shingled home welcomes you with a wraparound, farmer’s porch. Natural light is plentiful, as you find when you step into the cathedral-ceilinged great room, where a Regency wood stove sits on a stone hearth whose chimney rises to the ceiling. The arched windows flanking the stone also illuminate the kitchen, whose stainless appliances are newer and include a JennAir gas cooktop with grill in the island, and double wall ovens.

Down the hall are good-sized second and third bedrooms, each with a double closet, and a full bath to serve them. A mudroom with a sink and washer-and-dryer hookups is off the side door.

Off a balcony-style hall, the entire second floor is devoted to a master suite of just about 900 square feet. A walk-in closet is on one side of the large bedroom; on the other side are a full bath and a bonus room that’s perfect as an office/study or a nursery.

The lower level also has approximately 900 square feet of finished, daylight, walkout space that once housed a day care – there’s a half-bath, and a kitchen area – and could again. The setup is also ideal for home-schoolers.

The utility room is also walkout, and has excellent workshop potential. Another bonus is the detached, three-vehicle garage, which has an expansive walkup loft.

The home at 52 Valerie Lane, New Gloucester, is listed for sale at $300,000 by Tyra Mitchell of Alliance Realty in Westbrook. Annual taxes are $4,295 (2016). For information on other fine homes in southern Maine, please contact Tyra at 229-9515, 874-7653, or at [email protected].

Photos by Diane Maines. The Friday feature home is produced by the Marketing Department of the Portland Press Herald. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

