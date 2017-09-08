BRUNSWICK — Biddeford made big plays on both sides of the ball when it counted most and held off Brunswick for a 35-28 win in a Class B football game Friday night.

The biggest plays came during the closing moments of the first half when the Tigers pulled off a vintage hook-and-lateral pass play that went 67 yards for a touchdown, staking them to a 21-12 lead with 35 seconds remaining in the half.

“That was so well executed that I don’t know if we could have stopped it even if we knew it was coming,” Brunswick Coach Dan Cooper said.

“Their passing game was really good.”

The play started with quarterback Carter Edgerton throwing a 10-yard pass to Cody Saucier, who caught five passes. Saucier then flipped the ball to Curtis Petit, who raced down the left sideline untouched.

“We’ve got a few of those in our (playbook),” Biddeford Coach Brian Curit said.

“I had a couple more of those (plays) I was itching to call, but it was probably better that we didn’t.”

Donald Bromley returned the following kickoff 55 yards to the Biddeford 23. The first half ended with the Tigers stopping Brunswick quarterback Nate Girardin when he tried to sneak in from the 2.

“The kids played their hearts out,” Cooper said. “In this one, the coaches made more errors than they did.

“A couple of times the play calls got twisted and the kids got confused. We took a couple of unnecessary risks.”

Both teams were able to drive the ball successfully at the outset.

Brunswick’s Owen Richardson, who rushed for a game-high 238 yards on 21 carries, scored on a 64-yard run on the third play of the game.

Biddeford responded with a five-play, 65-yard scoring drive of its own. Edgerton got it started with a 30-yard run, and Cameron Lantagne finished if off with a 19-yard run. Shane Spaulding converted the first of his five point-after kicks to give the Tigers a 7-6 lead.

With less than five minutes left in the first quarter, Richardson made it 12-7 when he ran 30 yards for a touchdown to cap a six-play, 61-yard drive.

On the first play of the second quarter, Edgerton sent the Tigers (2-0) into a 14-12 lead when he threw a 37-yard pass to Colin Lavigne. The touchdown came just three plays after Lantagne recovered a fumble on the Brunswick 41.

The Tigers moved into a 28-12 lead when Edgerton threw an 18-yard scoring pass to Saucier to finish off a 10-play, 75-yard drive following the second-half kickoff.

After Richardson scored on an 18-yard run, Edgerton, who completed 8 of 14 passes for 233 yards threw a 33-yard scoring pass to Petit for a 35-20 lead.

Brunswick halfback Alex Demars scored on an 18-yard run with 6:40 left in the game.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.