Maine Drug Enforcement agents seized a half-pound of heroin along Interstate 95 Thursday, the drug agency said.

Agents stopped an SUV being driven by Shailene Chapman, 30, of Newburgh, around 5 p.m. as she traveled north near Newport. Chapman had been the target of a months-long investigation for her suspected role in trafficking heroin from out of state for resale in Penobscot and Hancock countes.

Agents on Thursday learned that Chapman would be returning to Maine from New York in a rented car and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle.

A State Police dog located nearly half a pound of heroin hidden in luggage inside the vehicle. The street value of the stash is estimated at roughly $42,000, the equivalent of about 2,000 individual doses.

Because of the amount, Chapman was charged with felony aggravated drug trafficking.

She was taken to Penobscot County Jail, where she was being held on $10,000 cash bail. Chapman is expected to make her first court appearance in Bangor Friday afternoon.

Matt Byrne can be contacted at 791-6303 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: MattByrnePPH

