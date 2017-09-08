It took some sleuthing, but an astute staffer at the Bangor Police Department cracked the case . . .
READ MORE:
Stephen King joins fans in Bangor for special screening of ‘It’
A post on the department's Facebook page says the whole thing started when a mysterious red balloon was found floating in the Bangor Police Museum . . .
It took some sleuthing, but an astute staffer at the Bangor Police Department cracked the case . . .
READ MORE:
Stephen King joins fans in Bangor for special screening of ‘It’
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.