WHERE: Alfond Stadium, Orono

KICKOFF: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: WPME; FOX College Sports

ALL-TIME SERIES: Maine leads, 4-1

LAST MEETING: Oct. 1, 2016, Maine won, 35-31

WHEN MAINE HAS THE BALL: The Black Bears want to have balance in their offense to take the pressure off redshirt freshman QB Chris Ferguson. But facing a team that gave up 469 passing yards last week, Maine can be expected to test the Bulldogs’ secondary repeatedly. That makes sense given that Bryant’s best defenders are in their front seven: linemen Kevin Lazo and Dillon Guthro and LBs Richard Ukele and Thomas Costigan. Look for WRs Jaleel Reed, Earnest Edwards and Jared Osumah to have big games. Still, Maine needs sophomore RB Josh Mack to keep the defense honest. He had a career-high 151 yards and three touchdowns against Bryant last year.

WHEN BRYANT HAS THE BALL: The Bulldogs can throw the ball. QB Price Wilson, a junior transfer from Louisiana Tech, threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns in Bryant’s 49-41 win over Division II Merrimack last week. He has a great threat in senior WR Matt Sewall, who had 232 all-purpose yards last week. The Black Bears are going to have to watch him closely. It’s imperative that Maine’s linebackers (Sterling Sheffield, Taji Lowe and Jaron Grayer) don’t get caught out of position.

KEY STAT: Bryant had five sacks last week in its win over Merrimack; Maine gave up just one sack in its loss to New Hampshire.

OUTLOOK: This could be a shootout. Bryant’s first-year head coach, James Perry, was an offensive coordinator at Princeton, where he annually had the Ivy League’s most explosive offense. He’ll use multiple formations and trick plays to break down a defense. Maine’s secondary will be tested, but the Black Bears are experienced back there, so they should be able to handle it. This game may come down to which team can establish a consistent running game. The Black Bears could have an edge with an experienced offensive line and Mack behind them.

OF NOTE: Maine safety DeAndre Scott is out because of a concussion suffered last week in the 24-23 loss at New Hampshire. He’ll likely be replaced by Jason Matovu. But Maine gets back LB Spencer Carey and RB Darian Davis-Ray, who missed the opener because of suspensions. The Black Bears also got senior C Daniel Burrows back at practice this week. He missed the entire preseason while recovering from ankle surgery. Wide receiver Micah Wright and defensive lineman Uchena Egwuonwu remain suspended from the team.

— Mike Lowe

