ARLINGTON, Texas — A month ago, the Dallas Cowboys figured to be without star running back Ezekiel Elliott for the opener while facing the New York Giants and dynamic receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Now, Beckham is the one in doubt.

Elliott, the NFL rushing leader last season as a rookie, was already cleared to play in the opener Sunday night and, on Friday, U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant blocked his six-game suspension over a domestic violence case. It’s uncertain whether an NFL appeal can get the suspension reinstated this season.

Beckham hasn’t practiced since spraining his left ankle in a preseason game against Cleveland on Aug. 21, and that included all the preparations during game week.

So Eli Manning could be without his top receiver for his 200th consecutive start, but will have a new one in six-time Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall, who signed as a free agent. The Giants are trying to win their fourth straight against the Cowboys after sweeping the NFC East champions last year.

“They got weapons now,” Dallas defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said. “Beckham, he’s special obviously. Those are really good receivers. We know that. They’re stocked up pretty well.”

Beckham is listed as questionable, which is supposed to mean a “50-50” chance of playing.

In Elliott’s case, Mazzant agreed with players’ union lawyers that the Cowboy didn’t receive a “fundamentally fair” hearing in his appeal and he granted the NFL Players’ Association request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction blocking the league’s punishment.

Elliott was suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell in August after the league concluded he had physical confrontations last summer with Tiffany Thompson, a former girlfriend. Prosecutors in Ohio didn’t pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence.

The 22-year-old Elliott denied Thompson’s allegations in sworn testimony during an appeal last week. He also attended the hearing for a restraining order earlier this week in Sherman, Texas.

Arbitrator Harold Henderson turned down Elliott’s appeal of the suspension the same day as the hearing in federal court. Henderson ruled that the NFL complied with its personal conduct policy in punishing Elliott and rejected any claims that Elliott’s attorneys presented new evidence at the appeal.

CHIEFS: All-Pro safety Eric Berry ruptured his left Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 42-27 victory over New England, ending his season and leaving Kansas City without one of its most visible and vocal leaders on their defense.

LIONS: Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is one of three players listed as questionable for Sunday’s season opener against Arizona.

Ansah has been dealing with knee problems and did not come off the physically unable to perform list until after the team had finished its preseason schedule. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tackle Corey Robinson are also listed as questionable because of ankle and foot issues.

RAMS: Holdout All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been officially ruled out of Los Angeles’ season opener against Indianapolis. He is demanding a new contract after three standout seasons.

SAINTS: Recently acquired long snapper Jon Dorenbos has a “serious” heart condition that will require surgery.

Team physician John Amoss discovered Dorenbos’ aortic aneurysm during a physical examination and “basically saved his life,” Coach Sean Payton said.

Entering his 15th NFL season, Dorenbos was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia. New Orleans is placing Dorenbos on its non-football injury list and looking to bring in another long snapper before Monday night’s opener at Minnesota.

BROWNS: Players will take the field on Sunday with area police and firefighters in a pregame show of unity.

As part of a broader effort to connect with their community, Cleveland’s players also will run onto the field before their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers with emergency workers and military personnel. The groups will then stand together for the national anthem.After some Browns were criticized for kneeling in prayer during the national anthem before an exhibition game, several players felt their display was misinterpreted. They first met with owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam and later with Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams to develop a “neighborhood plan.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.