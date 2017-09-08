No Maine Democrat legislators have, to my knowledge, quickly, unequivocally and vociferously denounced the racist rhetoric by Democrat Mark Eves, gubernatorial candidate and former Maine House speaker, who said at a recent Lewiston forum that Maine’s whiteness is “bad news.”

So where do they stand on this surface indicator of their time-honored, deeply entrenched and repugnant racist identity politics? The only conclusion that can be drawn is that they are in total agreement with such divisive, hateful talk and policies.

I admonish them to adopt the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream that people “will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Can’t we all agree on that?

Burnell Bailey

South Berwick

