A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon when he crashed into a tractor-trailer truck on Route 11 in Limerick.

Jay Traunig, 66, of Cornish, was killed instantly when his 2016 Ducati motorcycle collided with the truck at around 2 p.m., according to the York County Sheriff’s office.

Traunig was traveling east on Central Avenue, headed toward Limerick Center, when he apparently attempted to pass the tractor-trailer after it had begun making a left-hand turn.

Traunig was not wearing a helmet when he struck the driver’s side of the truck driven by 65-year-old David Zaitlin of Saco, police said.

Route 11/Central Avenue was closed for about four hours.

