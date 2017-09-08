A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon when he crashed into a tractor-trailer truck on Route 11 in Limerick.
Jay Traunig, 66, of Cornish, was killed instantly when his 2016 Ducati motorcycle collided with the truck at around 2 p.m., according to the York County Sheriff’s office.
Traunig was traveling east on Central Avenue, headed toward Limerick Center, when he apparently attempted to pass the tractor-trailer after it had begun making a left-hand turn.
Traunig was not wearing a helmet when he struck the driver’s side of the truck driven by 65-year-old David Zaitlin of Saco, police said.
Route 11/Central Avenue was closed for about four hours.