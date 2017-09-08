BOSTON — Drew Pomeranz did not allow a hit until the fifth inning and gave up two runs over six, Mookie Betts hit a three-run home run and the Boston Red Sox routed the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 on Friday night.

It was the third straight victory for the Red Sox.

UP NEXT WHO: Tampa Bay Rays (Andriese 5-2) at Boston Red Sox (Sale 15-7) WHEN: 7:10 p.m. Saturday TELEVISION: NESN

Pomeranz (15-5) struck out seven, allowed two hits and walked two en route to tying Chris Sale for the team lead in victories.

Jesus Sucre slugged a two-run homer for the Rays, who have homered in a season franchise record 18 straight games.

Chris Archer (9-9) was roughed up for a season-high eight runs, six earned, and nine hits and struck out five in three-plus innings.

Betts clanged his three-run homer off Pesky’s Pole in right field in the first inning.

Boston chased Archer from the game with five runs in the fourth to build an 8-0 lead.

Pomeranz’s no-hit bid was broken up by Brad Miller’s one-out single in the fifth. Sucre added his two-run blast over the Green Monster in left field.

Both teams scored a run in the seventh.

NOTES: RF Steven Souza Jr. left the game in the fourth inning after suffering a left knee bruise during a collision with the right-field wall. Initial tests revealed no structural damage and he will be re-evaluated Saturday. … RHP Nathan Eovaldi (Tommy John surgery recovery) and LHP Xavier Cedeno (forearm) will pitch for Double-A Montgomery in the Southern League playoffs Saturday. … INF/OF Eduardo Nunez experienced minor mid-back spasms during Wednesday’s game and was out of the lineup. He is expected to return Saturday. … LHP David Price (left elbow inflammation) will throw two simulated innings of 15 to 18 pitches each on Saturday. … Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy returned to the booth to broadcast Friday’s game after undergoing surgery and treatment for lung cancer. The 64-year-old was diagnosed with a fifth recurrence of the cancer and stepped aside in June.

