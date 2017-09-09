I attended the Portland City Council public hearing on the rent control referendum this week. As a small landlord who rents to students, minimum-wage earners, young professionals and people with disabilities, I was interested in seeing who the proponents of this ordinance were and to learn more about how their proposal would affect all property owners and renters here in Portland.

I was startled to see that the people pushing rent control were actually fighting to keep the ordinance language off the ballot.

Why would they try to hide the actual ordinance language from voters? Who wrote this proposal? And why would they want to keep voters from reading it?

Dennis “Chip” Martin

Portland

