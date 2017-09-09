ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Miss Louisiana has a full head of steam heading into Sunday night’s Miss America finale, having won her second preliminary competition in as many nights.

On Friday, Laryssa Bonacquisti won the talent preliminary with a ventriloquism routine, something the 22-year-old has been doing since she was 6. A day earlier, she won the swimsuit preliminary.

Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow, left, and Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti after winning preliminary rounds in the Miss America competition. Associated Press/ Wayne Parry Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

But she doesn’t feel like the crown is hers to lose at this point.

“Preliminary wins are incredible, but that doesn’t mean I’m ahead of the other girls,” she said. “It’s a little boost, but every other girl has the same opportunity on Sunday night” during the Miss America finale.

Miss Florida Sara Zeng won Friday’s swimsuit competition. She said Hurricane Irma, bearing down on her home state, is on her mind every moment.

“Being away from all my friends who can’t make it to Atlantic City because of the storm or airport cancellations, I just want them to know I’m right there with them, and as soon as I get back, whether it’s as Miss America or not, I’ll be part of whatever recovery work needs to be done.”

On Thursday, Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow won the talent competition, playing “Rhapsody in Blue” on the piano.

Earlier in the week, during their onstage interviews, many of the contestants took on issues including political civility, arts education and even why pro athletes are more than just fantasy team components.

