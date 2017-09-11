Caron has been considered a potential candidate for governor, but did not name the office he will seek.

Alan Caron, president of the nonprofit Envision Maine and until recently a freelance columnist for the Maine Sunday Telegram, told friends on social media Monday he had plans to run for a “major office in Maine” as an independent.

Caron has been considered a potential candidate for governor, although he did not name the office he plans to seek.

In his Facebook message, Caron noted he is stepping away from his column and from his role with Envision Maine, which supports entrepreneurs and innovation.

“In a few weeks I will be announcing a run for major office in Maine,” Caron wrote. “I’ve been a long time preparing for this, and I’m finally ready. Those of you who know me know that I have an unwavering belief in Maine’s great potential, and in the ability of Maine people to achieve it. It’s time to build a more vibrant, bottom-up economy, and to do it together.

“I’ll share more with you, just before the formal announcement.”

In a short interview, Caron said he would be running for a statewide office in 2018 but would not say which office. He said he was hoping to first build up his campaign’s infrastructure before making a formal announcement, but wanted to explain to friends and readers why he was stepping away from his role writing a freelance column for the newspaper.

It would be unlikely Caron would challenge incumbent Sen. Angus King, also an independent, in 2018. The only other statewide race is for the governor’s office. If Caron joins the race for the governor’s office, he would be the second independent candidate to enter the fray and would join eight Democratic candidates, two Republicans and two Green Party members who have said they are running for the office.

Scott Thistle can be contacted at 791-6330 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: thisdog

