Police say a one-car crash has killed a motorist in Ellsworth.
The crash early Monday shut down Route 3 between Ellsworth and Bar Harbor for a time as investigators did a crash reconstruction.
Police tell WABI-TV that the car crashed into a tree.
Further details including the victim’s identity weren’t available.
