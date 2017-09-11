Police say a one-car crash has killed a motorist in Ellsworth.

The crash early Monday shut down Route 3 between Ellsworth and Bar Harbor for a time as investigators did a crash reconstruction.

Police tell WABI-TV that the car crashed into a tree.

Further details including the victim’s identity weren’t available.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.