PROMOTIONS

Day One announced the promotions of Joanne Grant, Christine Grant, Sharon Martel and Kristen Cianelli.

Joanne Grant was named director of residential services at its three residential locations in Buxton, Hollis and Hinckley, which serve youth ages 13 to 20 years-old.

Christine Grant was promoted to director of corrections services and clinical training at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, where Day One provides services to committed youth in collaboration with the Department of Corrections. She joined Day One as program manager at Long Creek in 2013.

Martel was promoted to accounting manager.

Martel was hired in 2016 to operate the day-to-day accounting function within the agency.

Cianelli has taken on an expanded role. She will continue to serve as program manager for Day One’s residence at Hollis and its residence in Buxton for girls.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

WinterKids announced its new board members for fiscal year 2018.

Seth Coburn is an associate attorney at Verrill Dana LLP.

Sarah Long is a meteorologist at WMTW and owner of Long’s Board Shop. Long has been a friend of WinterKids for eight years, having hosted License to Chill, Welcome to Winter and the Downhill 24.

Jeff Zachau is the president of Zachau Construction.

WinterKids also named its officers for fiscal year 2018:

Erin Brennan was named president. She works in risk management at TD Bank

Joe O’Neil was named vice president. He is owner of Portland Pie Co.’s Brunswick restaurant

Lisa Trundy-Whitten was named treasurer. She is a CPA and senior manager at BerryDunn.

Julie Mulkern was named secretary. She is executive director, WinterKids

Will Stiles was named past president. He is an attorney at Verrill Dana LLP.

GENERAL

The Book Review in Falmouth changed ownership.

Clare Lygo, a Falmouth resident and loyal patron of the book shop, has bought the business. Siblings Donna Williams and Stephen Fournier, who operated the store for 37 years, are retiring.

Lygo has been a customer of the Book Review for 22 years.

Rough and Tumble, a leather handbag and apparel manufacturer, will expand to a third location in the Fort Andross Mill in Brunswick.

This location will serve as headquarters for production and design with a forthcoming retail space before the new year.

