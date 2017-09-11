I was just thinking …

President Trump pledged to donate $1 million of his own money to help the people in Texas.

Then I’ve heard about a whole slew of other famous people behind Mr. Trump donating as much as they can – Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, to name just a few – but I haven’t heard how much the Clintons have donated. And I haven’t heard how much the Obamas have donated, either.

What’s with that? It’s not like they don’t have the money. I’m sure they filled their pockets as they were running outta the White House when the “Trump Parade” pulled in!

And what about all those blabbermouth Baptist ministers down in the Bible Belt? Did y’all “pass the hat” in your own home first, before you started carrying on about the neo-Nazis or other “white homeboy” groups who you say don’t care about this country?

I have seen all types of people, from all walks of life, helping down there. It doesn’t look like all tattoos and white hoods to me!

Yes, I do have a heart. And I do care for all people.

The criticism is always one-sided and no one ever says anything. So I said something. What’s wrong with that?

With more storms coming, may God help us all!

Scott Grant

New Gloucester

