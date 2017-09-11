Kudos to the Portland Press Herald for running the Sept. 1 Maine Voices column (“High-quality building design would make Portland even better than it is”), and even more, for the insight it contained from its author, Patrick Costin.

The time and cost it requires to create a city with delicious public art, of which significant architecture plays a major role, makes one proud to say to friends near and far, “Please come to Portland and you will understand why we enjoy living close by.”

Milt Ryder

Ocean Park

