In a letter to the editor Sept. 7, Norma Stanley asked, “When are our people going to treat President Trump and his family with the respect they deserve?”

My mother taught me that respect is earned, not blindly given. And through the use of his boorish tweets and almost-daily exaggerations and lies, President Trump has demonstrated his character.

How can I be expected to respect the office of the president when the person inhabiting the office doesn’t?

Philip Martin

Wells

