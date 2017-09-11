NEW YORK — In the start of a series moved from Florida to Citi Field because of Hurricane Irma, Todd Frazier capitalized on Trevor Plouffe’s two-out error with a three-run homer in a five-run fourth inning that led the New York Yankees over the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Monday night.

Jacoby Ellsbury broke Pete Rose’s major league record by reaching base on catcher’s interference for the 30th time, and David Robertson (8-2) pitched a career-high 22/3 innings in relief of CC Sabathia, removed with two on and one out in the fifth.

Opening a stretch that has 17 of their final 20 games in New York, the Yankees closed within three games of Boston in the AL East and opened a four-game lead over Minnesota for the top AL wild card. The Rays dropped four games behind the Twins with 17 remaining and have five other teams to overcome.

Major League Baseball moved the series to Queens because of the availability of hotel rooms in New York. The Rays wore home white uniforms, hit last, used the Mets clubhouse and were introduced to their regular walkup music. They hope to return to Tropicana Field for a three-game series against Boston starting Friday.

Only the lower deck was open, ticket prices were capped at $25 and a pro-Yankees crowd of 15,327 booed the Rays when they ran onto the field for the first pitch.

BLUE JAYS 4, ORIOLES 3: Ryan Goins hit a solo home run, Marco Estrada won his third straight decision and host Toronto beat slumping Baltimore.

Darwin Barney had two hits and an RBI as the Blue Jays won their third straight and handed the Orioles their fifth consecutive defeat.

Mark Trumbo hit a solo homer for Baltimore, which entered three games back in the AL wild-card race. The Orioles have scored eight total runs in their past five games.

Estrada (8-8) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings. He walked none and struck out seven, giving him a career-best 166 punchouts. He struck out 165 last season.

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez doubled to begin the second on a ball that right fielder Trumbo lost in the twilight. Trumbo raced after the ball but fumbled it into the stands for an error, sending Hernandez to third. Goins drove him in with an RBI groundout.

RANGERS 5, MARINERS 3: Delino DeShields homered after taking a speedier trip around the bases for an earlier run as host Texas beat Seattle in the opener of a four-game series matching teams still hoping to get one of the AL’s two wild cards.

Cole Hamels (10-3) struck out seven in six innings to win for the first time in his last four starts.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 7, BREWERS 0: Steven Brault and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to lift Pittsburgh at Milwaukee

Milwaukee didn’t get a runner past first base against the Pirates and fell two games behind Chicago in the NL Central after outscoring the Cubs 20-3 in a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field over the weekend.

