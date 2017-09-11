Lydia Giguere had two goals and an assist as host Waynflete beat Old Orchard Beach 3-1 in a girls’ soccer game Monday afternoon.

Ava Farrar scored in the first half to give the Flyers (1-1) a 1-0 lead. Giguere then scored on a penalty kick in the second half and scored her second goal four minutes later to make it 3-0.

Shani Plante scored with 3:54 left for Old Orchard Beach (2-1).

CHEVERUS 5, MASSABESIC 0: Emma Gallant scored three times for the Stags (2-1) in a win over the Mustangs (0-3) in Waterboro.

Lauren Jordan and Michaela Jordan each added a goal for Cheverus.

WELLS 4, POLAND 2: Syndey Belanger scored three times as the Warriors (3-0), trailing 2-0 on a pair of own goals during the first 10 minutes, closed out the first half with four goals to beat the Knights (1-2) in Wells.

Hannah Cottis also scored for Wells.

SCARBOROUGH 9, WESTBROOK 0: Gaby Panagakos scored three times to lead the Red Storm (3-0) past the Blue Blazes (0-3) in Scarborough.

Ashley Sabatino and Emily Johnson each added two goals. Leah Dickman added a goal and an assist.

Michaela Russell had 12 saves for Westbrook.

BONNY EAGLE 2, WINDHAM 0: Madison Boothby and Hailey Koons each scored a goal as the Scots (3-0) shut out the Eagles (2-1) in Standish.

Outside back Kaley Rumery anchored Bonny Eagle’s defensive effort. Sydney Gillingham stopped four shots.

Kaitlyn Roberts had eight saves for the Eagles.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, YORK 1: Grace Gillian had three goals and two assists as the Capers (2-1) beat the Wildcats (1-2) in York.

Riley Dall and Karli Chapin also scored for Cape Elizabeth.

Delaney LaBonte scored for York.

FIELD HOCKEY

YORK 3, YARMOUTH 1: Sydney Bouchard scored twice as the Wildcats (3-0) beat the Clippers (2-1) in York.

Lilla Reinertson also scored for York, and Jessa Smith had two assists. Bailey Oliver and Emlyn Patry each had an assist. Emelie Martin scored for Yarmouth.

MARSHWOOD 1, PORTLAND 0: Madison Person scored to give the Hawks (3-1) a win over the Bulldogs (0-3) in Portland.

GORHAM 3, BONNY EAGLE 1: Molly Barr, Grace DeWitte and Sarah Stevens each scored as the Rams (3-1) beat the Scots (0-4) in Gorham. Hannah Milne scored for Bonny Eagle.

MASSABESIC 3, CHEVERUS 2: Camryn Champlin had a goal and an assist to lead the Mustangs (4-0) past the Stags (2-1) in Portland.

Emma Rutledge and Anna Snyder scored early to put Massabesic up 2-0. Isabella Booth answered for Cheverus with a goal at the end the first half.

Camryn Chaplin scored early in the second half and Sophia Pompeo added a goal for the Stags.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 4, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2: Amber Rose had three goals and an assist for the Panthers (1-2) in a win over the Seagulls (0-3) in Old Orchard Beach.

Meagan Dyer and Mikayla Grier each scored a goal for OOB.

Eleanor Commons added a goal for NYA with 1:43 left to secure the win.

BOYS’ SOCCER

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 2, A.R. GOULD 1: Jet Archer sent a penalty kick into the lower left corner, lifting the Guardians (2-1) to an overtime win over A.R. Gould (0-2) in South Portland.

Ethan Bowker scored in the first half to give Seacoast Christian the lead. Gould tied it when Lucas Rogers scored late in regulation.

VOLLEYBALL

PORTLAND 3, KENNEBUNK 1: Abby Krieckhaus had 10 kills and Ashley Chadbourne had nine to help the Bulldogs (2-1) take a 25-13, 25-14, 25-21 victory over the Rams (1-3) in Kennebunk.

